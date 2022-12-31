Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Birks Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

