Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $95,923.45 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00111377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00189349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

