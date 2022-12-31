Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $203.29 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00070117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00229093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

