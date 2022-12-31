Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $123,842.35 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.71235406 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $135,909.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

