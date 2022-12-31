Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $169.78 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $169.78 million and approximately $15,468.12 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.58 or 0.00063680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00590536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00250812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.58263614 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

