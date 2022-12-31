BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $156,010.63 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00227780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09937658 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $163,784.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

