BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $592.80 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $592.80 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,508,799.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

