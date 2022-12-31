Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.1 %

BKH opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 39.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

