BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $97,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $700.36 and a 200-day moving average of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
