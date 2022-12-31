BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $97,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $700.36 and a 200-day moving average of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

