Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,002. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.