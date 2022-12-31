BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.32

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.22. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 102,054 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.