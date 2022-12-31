BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.32

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.22. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 102,054 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)
