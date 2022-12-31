Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases C$19,232.50 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,208,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,082.50.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,660.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$45,980.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

