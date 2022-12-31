BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $683,958.75 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,586.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00587046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00250349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00133986 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $660,172.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

