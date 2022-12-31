Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at €59.72 ($63.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.91 and its 200-day moving average is €63.79. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

