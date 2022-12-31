Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Financial Analysis

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 17.05% 30.95% 14.63% Brenntag 4.35% 18.94% 7.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlas Copco and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 7 5 0 2.31 Brenntag 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 683.90%. Brenntag has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.12%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Brenntag.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Brenntag’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $12.93 billion 4.44 $2.11 billion $0.48 24.71 Brenntag $17.02 billion 0.58 $530.38 million $1.16 10.97

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brenntag. Brenntag is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlas Copco pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brenntag pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brenntag is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Brenntag on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.