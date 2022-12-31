Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($102.13) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.73 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

