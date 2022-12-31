British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Up 125.9% in December

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI remained flat at $39.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,248,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

