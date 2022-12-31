Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.13. 1,437,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,047. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.