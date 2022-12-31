Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT at $41.84

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.91) to €49.50 ($52.66) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report on Friday, November 11th.
ageas SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of AGESY opened at $44.54 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.
Further Reading
