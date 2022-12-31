Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT at $41.84

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.91) to €49.50 ($52.66) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of AGESY opened at $44.54 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

About ageas SA/NV

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

