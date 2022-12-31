Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $24.22

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $135,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.29 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

