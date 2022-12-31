Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $24.22

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.29 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
