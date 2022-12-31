Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $35.09

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

