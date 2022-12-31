BTS Chain (BTSC) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $480.74 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

