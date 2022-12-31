Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.14) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($28.72) to GBX 2,560 ($30.90) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.60.
Shares of BURBY opened at $24.28 on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
