Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,741 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

