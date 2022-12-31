Busey Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of BWA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

