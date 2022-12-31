Busey Wealth Management Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

