Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

