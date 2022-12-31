Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,040,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.
