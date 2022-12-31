Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,914 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $550.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.95. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

