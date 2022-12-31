Busey Wealth Management Purchases 857 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 260.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

