Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

C opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

