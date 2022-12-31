Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Acquires A$31,944.47 in Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Rating) insider Paul Young bought 277,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$31,944.47 ($21,584.10).

On Thursday, November 10th, Paul Young bought 1,500,000 shares of Byron Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$202,500.00 ($136,824.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11.

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. Byron Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

