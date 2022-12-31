Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700,000 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 32,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 1,345,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,883. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.