Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,236 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.37% of Canadian Solar worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 635,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 301,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

CSIQ opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

