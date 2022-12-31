Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 877.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

CRNLF remained flat at 3.04 during midday trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of 3.04 and a 52-week high of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.63.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

