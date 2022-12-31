Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

