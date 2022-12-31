Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.72 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $66.82 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,019,666 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.