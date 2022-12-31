Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

