Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of CPCAY stock remained flat at $5.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

