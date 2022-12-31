CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 667,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,097. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 21,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $120,418.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,687 shares of company stock valued at $170,737 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 134,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

