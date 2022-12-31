CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and $1.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07106858 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,956,365.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

