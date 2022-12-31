Celer Network Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $67.42 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

