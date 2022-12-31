Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 451,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 1.3 %

Celestica stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

