Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLLNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($57.45) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 75,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,982. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

