Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,155 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 340,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

