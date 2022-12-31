Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,445,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

