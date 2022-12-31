Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Centamin Price Performance
CELTF stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.
About Centamin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centamin (CELTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.