Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Centamin Price Performance

CELTF stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Friday. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

