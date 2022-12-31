Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 453,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 209,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 44.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

CRNT stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.98 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading

