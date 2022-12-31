Charles L. Frischer Purchases 4,400 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 461,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,561.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $3.32 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.