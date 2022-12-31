Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Stories
