Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.10 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $660.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.